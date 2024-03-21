PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.07.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PVH shares. TheStreet raised shares of PVH from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of PVH by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 39.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PVH opened at $137.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. PVH has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $139.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.77%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

