Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $11.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JLL. TheStreet raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $187.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.72 and its 200 day moving average is $164.14. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $193.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,833,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 589,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,270,000 after purchasing an additional 270,404 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

