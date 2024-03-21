Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Issued By Raymond James

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

MAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective (down previously from $19.50) on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

MAG Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $984.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.13. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $14.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in MAG Silver by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in MAG Silver by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in MAG Silver by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

