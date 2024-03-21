Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Issued By Zacks Research

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a report issued on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Public Service Enterprise Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $65.59. The company has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,195,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at $643,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,374 shares of company stock worth $406,268 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

