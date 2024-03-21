Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Issued By HC Wainwright

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.10). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

SGMO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $2.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 73,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 31,003 shares during the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

