Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Issued By Zacks Research

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PACCAR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will earn $2.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.09. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $8.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PACCAR’s FY2024 earnings at $8.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.35.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.4 %

PCAR stock opened at $121.45 on Thursday. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $121.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.98 and a 200 day moving average of $95.45.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $3,479,105.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,984,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $3,479,105.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.