Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Tango Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, March 18th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for Tango Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

TNGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TNGX opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67. Tango Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,645,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,131,000 after buying an additional 1,276,945 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tango Therapeutics by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,198,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,027,000 after purchasing an additional 83,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,979,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,494,000 after purchasing an additional 39,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,471,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tango Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,201,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,417,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Adam Crystal sold 4,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $53,857.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 162,500 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,201,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,417,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,731 shares of company stock worth $2,103,703 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

