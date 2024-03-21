Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Decreased by Analyst

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Exagen in a report released on Monday, March 18th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.37). The consensus estimate for Exagen’s current full-year earnings is ($1.42) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exagen’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Shares of Exagen stock opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. Exagen has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.92.

Exagen ( NASDAQ:XGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 80.28% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $13.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,504,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 12,170 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exagen by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exagen by 14.7% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 154,139 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exagen by 8.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 547,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 44,518 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exagen by 66.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 67,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

