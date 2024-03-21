Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Lowered by Analyst

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NuStar Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for NuStar Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NS. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

NuStar Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NS stock opened at $23.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.43. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 107.61% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuStar Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,865,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586,344 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 319.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,316,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,573 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,941,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,112,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,954,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,061,000 after acquiring an additional 975,659 shares during the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuStar Energy

(Get Free Report)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.