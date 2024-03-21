Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Reliance, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:RS)

Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reliance in a report released on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.35. The consensus estimate for Reliance’s current full-year earnings is $19.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Reliance’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $18.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.98 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Reliance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Reliance Trading Up 0.5 %

Reliance stock opened at $326.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance has a 12 month low of $229.12 and a 12 month high of $333.33.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 0.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 26,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 15.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 210,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,125,000 after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Reliance in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Reliance during the third quarter worth about $8,173,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Reliance by 18.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance

In other news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total value of $13,507,103.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,963,809.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 42,346 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.97, for a total transaction of $13,507,103.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,963,809.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 650 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.96, for a total value of $209,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,091,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,996 shares of company stock worth $27,603,878. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

