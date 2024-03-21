Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Issued By Litchfield Hills Research

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Litchfield Hills Research issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.40) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Adial Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ ADIL opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of Adial Pharmaceuticals

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADIL. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 748.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 149,442 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 1,156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 243,962 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 222,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 131,287 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

