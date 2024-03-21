Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Commercial Metals Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Commercial Metals’ current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CMC. UBS Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Price Performance

Shares of CMC opened at $56.02 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $58.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Commercial Metals

In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $7,124,591.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 213,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,645,478.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 142,806 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $7,124,591.34. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 213,379 shares in the company, valued at $10,645,478.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lindsay L. Sloan sold 600 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $30,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 284,385 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,006. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 9.79%.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.