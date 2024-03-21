Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Novartis AG Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Novartis in a report issued on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Novartis’ current full-year earnings is $7.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Novartis’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.99 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $96.07 on Thursday. Novartis has a 52 week low of $81.96 and a 52 week high of $108.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,430,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,397 shares during the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.26%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

