Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Lifted by Analyst

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pure Storage in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Pure Storage’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pure Storage’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.72.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Pure Storage stock opened at $51.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $58.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

