Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN) Issued By Cormark

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Titanium Transp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for Titanium Transp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$119.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.80 million.

Titanium Transp Price Performance

Titanium Transp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

