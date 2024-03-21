Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Cummins Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cummins in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.71. The consensus estimate for Cummins’ current full-year earnings is $18.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cummins’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.60 EPS.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.91.

NYSE:CMI opened at $287.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins has a 12 month low of $203.18 and a 12 month high of $287.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Cummins by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 65.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cummins by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Cummins by 43.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cummins news, Director Daniel William Fisher purchased 562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,696.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total transaction of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

