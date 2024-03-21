Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Q2 from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stephens upgraded Q2 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Q2 from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Get Q2 alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Q2

Q2 Price Performance

NYSE:QTWO opened at $51.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.13 and a beta of 1.48. Q2 has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.31 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Q2 news, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $133,613.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 253,015 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,220.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $345,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares in the company, valued at $22,714,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $133,613.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 253,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,220.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,313 shares of company stock worth $14,889,214 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 2,582.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in shares of Q2 by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Q2 by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter.

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.