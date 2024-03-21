Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issued By Zacks Research

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report released on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Merit Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ FY2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MMSI. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $72.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day moving average is $72.64. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $324.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,917.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 6,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $479,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,917.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas James Gunderson sold 18,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $1,380,476.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,109.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,637 shares of company stock valued at $5,351,673. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $873,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after buying an additional 59,813 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 274,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,813,000 after purchasing an additional 178,780 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 421,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Articles

