Qtum (QTUM) Hits Market Cap of $441.29 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.21 or 0.00006494 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 16% against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $441.29 million and approximately $57.25 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,438.25 or 0.05300415 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.58 or 0.00082605 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00018249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00019299 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00017985 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

