Quantum Trading Up 0.1% This Week (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. In the last week, Quantum has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $5.60 and approximately $25.10 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006226 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00024879 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00015046 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001589 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,905.71 or 1.00091445 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010410 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.92 or 0.00155459 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $25.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

