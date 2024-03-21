QUINT (QUINT) One Day Volume Tops $221,470.74

QUINT (QUINT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last week, QUINT has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $25.36 million and $221,470.74 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINT token can now be bought for about $0.0317 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

QUINT Profile

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 784,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINT is quint.io.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

