Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Gap Up to $60.53

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $60.53, but opened at $62.88. Rambus shares last traded at $63.02, with a volume of 148,834 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

Rambus Trading Up 6.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.90.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 72.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $255,045.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,128.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rambus news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 2,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.93, for a total value of $255,045.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,128.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,607 shares of company stock valued at $4,076,841 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rambus

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC grew its stake in Rambus by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Rambus by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Rambus by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

