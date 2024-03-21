Rare Element Resources Ltd (TSE:RES) Director Acquires C$334,058.16 in Stock

Rare Element Resources Ltd (TSE:RES – Get Free Report) Director Gerald Wayne Grandey bought 2,783,818 shares of Rare Element Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$334,058.16.

Rare Element Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$16.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.07.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The Company’s Bear Lodge Property consists of two projects: Bear Lodge Rare Earth Element (REE) Project and the Sundance Gold Project. It is focused on advancing REE Project located near the town of Sundance in northeast Wyoming. It operates through the exploration of mineral properties segment.

