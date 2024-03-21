Raymond James Begins Coverage on BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Equities researchers at Raymond James started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 57.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BBIO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.62.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $28.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.75. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $44.32. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.05.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

In other news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at $26,400,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 627,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,415 shares of company stock worth $4,401,683. 28.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 22,905.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Featured Articles

