Raymond James Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report released on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.94. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $7.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $610,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 31.3% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 685,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 163,500 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 19.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 748,020 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 122,540 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 18.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 206,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 7.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,438,802 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 99,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

