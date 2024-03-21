Raymond James Comments on Kinross Gold Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a report released on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 9.82%.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:K opened at C$7.80 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$5.60 and a one year high of C$8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of C$9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.27.

Insider Transactions at Kinross Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total transaction of C$64,176.00. In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total value of C$64,176.00. Also, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total value of C$144,508.16. Insiders sold a total of 143,621 shares of company stock valued at $893,873 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.