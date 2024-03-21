RDA Financial Network Acquires 443 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.55. 32,060,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,503,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $296.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average is $30.96. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America



Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.



