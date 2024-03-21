RDA Financial Network Acquires 457 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIC Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,039,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $481.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,958,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,230,253. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $357.72 and a 1-year high of $483.24.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

