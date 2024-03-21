RDA Financial Network Acquires 639 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $435,979,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $369,131,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 38.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,547,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,988 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 5,840.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.46.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock remained flat at $70.23 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,658,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.74. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 77.14%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

