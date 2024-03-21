RDA Financial Network Decreases Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

RDA Financial Network reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.06. 2,202,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,534,511. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $86.94 and a 1-year high of $110.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

