RDA Financial Network Has $3.95 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

RDA Financial Network cut its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STIP. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

STIP traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $99.36. 314,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,364. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.81 and its 200-day moving average is $97.93. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

