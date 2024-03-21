RDA Financial Network Has $577,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

RDA Financial Network raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 105.5% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZTS. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.33.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.3 %

ZTS traded down $2.29 on Thursday, hitting $168.70. 2,613,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,062. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.36. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.03 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

