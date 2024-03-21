RDA Financial Network Has $771,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.93. 3,098,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,657,285. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.35 and its 200-day moving average is $74.02. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $79.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

