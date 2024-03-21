RDA Financial Network Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.48. 7,875,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,528,301. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $45.79 and a 12 month high of $61.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.68.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

