RDA Financial Network Increases Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,104,830,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,383,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,729,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808,299 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 426.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,409,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,320,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,873 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,718 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.59. 2,109,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,410. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.73. The company has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.59, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.18 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.25%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

