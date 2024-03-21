RDA Financial Network Purchases 803 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2024

RDA Financial Network raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,050,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 145,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 22,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,735,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.60. 3,016,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,313. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.45. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.