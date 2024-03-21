RDA Financial Network Purchases 803 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

RDA Financial Network raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,050,000. Source Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 145,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 22,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,735,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.60. 3,016,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,313. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.45. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74.

