RDA Financial Network Takes Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 881.0% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 59.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,227,000 after buying an additional 443,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 60.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,531,000 after purchasing an additional 67,492 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FI shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $156.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,025,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,294. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.97. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $156.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $92.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,911.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,721 shares of company stock valued at $28,778,157. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.