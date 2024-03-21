Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Commons Capital LLC

Commons Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after buying an additional 8,615,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of O traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,748,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,275,365. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.74 and a 200 day moving average of $53.42. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.92. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

