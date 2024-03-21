Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for REGENXBIO (RGNX)

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ: RGNX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/21/2024 – REGENXBIO was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2024 – REGENXBIO was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2024 – REGENXBIO had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2024 – REGENXBIO was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.00.

3/7/2024 – REGENXBIO had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – REGENXBIO had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2024 – REGENXBIO was upgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/6/2024 – REGENXBIO was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2024 – REGENXBIO had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $39.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – REGENXBIO was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/28/2024 – REGENXBIO had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

2/21/2024 – REGENXBIO had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2024 – REGENXBIO had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $22.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.27. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.51.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.16). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 291.99%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $327,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,919,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $365,220.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,965.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $327,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,919,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,115 shares of company stock worth $1,927,372. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,040,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after buying an additional 1,354,440 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in REGENXBIO by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,574,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,369,000 after buying an additional 547,466 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 490,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 383,658 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 500,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 381,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 43,004.2% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 376,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 375,427 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

