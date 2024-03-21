Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Solo Brands (DTC)

Solo Brands (NYSE: DTC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/15/2024 – Solo Brands had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $4.00.

3/15/2024 – Solo Brands had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $2.20 price target on the stock, down previously from $4.00.

3/15/2024 – Solo Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $4.00 to $3.05. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/13/2024 – Solo Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $6.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – Solo Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $4.00 to $3.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/2/2024 – Solo Brands was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

Solo Brands Price Performance

Shares of DTC stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.21. 188,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,128. Solo Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $8.86. The firm has a market cap of $200.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Get Solo Brands Inc alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Solo Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Solo Brands by 9,253.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Solo Brands by 38.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.