Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Up to $6.28

Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.28, but opened at $6.50. Redfin shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 1,360,555 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Redfin from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Redfin Stock Up 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50. The company has a market cap of $760.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $218.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $54,620.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $54,620.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at $104,934.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Redfin by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

