Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.23.

NYSE:RF opened at $19.77 on Monday. Regions Financial has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 929.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after purchasing an additional 966,768 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

