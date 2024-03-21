Register Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,324 iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS INDA traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,259,211 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.38.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

