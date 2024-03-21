Register Financial Advisors LLC Buys 570 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.62. 1,748,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,008,795. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.