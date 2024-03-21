Register Financial Advisors LLC Buys 838 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1,821.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IBB stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.87. 878,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,461. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $141.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.45.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

