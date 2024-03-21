Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $177,000 Stock Holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,673 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,632.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Genco Shipping & Trading

In related news, CFO Peter George Allen sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $139,312.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,518 shares in the company, valued at $703,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 35,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $706,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 466,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,240,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter George Allen sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $139,312.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,496 shares of company stock worth $1,238,678 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GNK shares. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

Shares of GNK stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,510. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $115.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently -529.03%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Further Reading

