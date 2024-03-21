Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $222,000 Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Register Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 172.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 328,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,398,000 after purchasing an additional 207,623 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 11.8% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,961,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,254,000 after buying an additional 418,770 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 103.6% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 383.0% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 107,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after buying an additional 84,888 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exact Sciences news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 415 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $25,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $25,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $908,611.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,224,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,212,250.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,992 shares of company stock worth $4,096,879 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.77. 1,797,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,479. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $56.05 and a twelve month high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

