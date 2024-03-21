Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $328,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $4.27 on Thursday, hitting $448.04. 23,395,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,694,531. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $304.77 and a one year high of $449.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $429.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.89.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

