Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $61,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Register Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $482.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,984,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,215,841. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $457.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.03. The company has a market cap of $386.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $357.72 and a one year high of $483.24.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.