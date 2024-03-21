Register Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

PGF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.31. The company had a trading volume of 91,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,351. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.43. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $15.34.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

